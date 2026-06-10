War Crime!

⚡️🇮🇱🇺🇸 The American-Zionist's early morning attack on Iran’s Hormozgan's water infrastructure destroyed two water reservoirs in the Bemani district of Sirik.



Water supply to the residents of these areas is currently cut off, and alternative methods are being planned. Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure are considered violations of international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.



🚩 ResistanceTrench

Cynthia... the inside view video was silent and so I couldn't upload. Totally destroyed inside...

Adding:

Netanyahu: We will continue to act decisively against Iran and its agents.

Adding:

ERDOĞAN DRAWS HIS LINES VS ISN'TREAL



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the ruling AKP parliamentary faction today, delivering a comprehensive set of red lines directed at Isn'treal — covering Syria, Lebanon, the Eastern Mediterranean and the "Greater Israel" project in a single speech.





➡️"Israeli attacks have become a source of threat not only for the region, but for all of humanity."

➡️"Attacks by Netanyahu and his criminal network in Syria and Lebanon have reached such a point that they threaten not only these two fraternal countries, but also Turkey."



➡️"Syria and Lebanon are two independent states — but they are also located within the fraternal geography of Turkey. Damascus and Beirut are twin cities of Istanbul. Turkey's security begins not only in Hatay(Turkish region bordering Syria), but also in Aleppo, Damascus and Beirut."



➡️"We will never allow the project of Greater Israel."



➡️"No one should fall into the trap of the Zionist network of mass murder. If the rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots are threatened in the Eastern Mediterranean, our response will be extremely clear and extremely tough."



The Mediterranean warning is a direct reference to Isn'treal's expanding military partnership with Greece and Cyprus — which Ankara reads as an attempt to outflank Turkey in its own strategic backyard.



🐻 Erdoğan is telling Netanyahu that Turkish red lines now run through Damascus and Beirut — and that the Eastern Mediterranean is not available for Isn'treali power projection either.



Another watermelon vendor's posturing or a genuine tripwire warning?



Satan's spawn Netanyahu in response to Erdoğan:



"The anti-Semitic dictator Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, supports the terrorist organization Hamas, oppresses his own people, and imprisons political opponents, is the last one who can preach morality to the State of Israel.

The State of Israel and the IDF, the most moral army in the world, will continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world."



🐻In another episode of "Who is who of the pot calling the kettle black - but what will Daddy say?", Erdoğan is about to host this year's Nato Summit in Ankara. His speech isn't an accident of timing... And nor will be the next clear signal by Orangetan Window Licker, on who is who in Imperial Grand Chessboard game with chequers figurines. Daddy Trump is attending the NATO Summit - maybe for the last time? Among other themes of the Summit, such as "who is Daddy's favourite", NATO is considering ending the practice of holding annual summits - and it's not just about Daddy.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics

