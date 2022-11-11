Hue pit/Jupiter playing the I or eyes as dispensers of reality pt.1

Get off the surface because there is more to be discovered thru the layers in all directions. The information is infinite and also finite being that some of us get full or capped out on info and we stick to what's working. These eyes have seen so much and the people forgot, but thru the light fluxes from the true luminaries sun, moon, and stars. The memory bank is accessed recollectively. We ourselves are information signaling to one another the potentials of this reality we are meshed in. Jupiter had rome and some of greece help to create the vision of the colonizers and immigrants and capitalists. The pineal and the pituitary glands are behind the eyes cavitating these light rays and processing the info in the mind, fluid and body.