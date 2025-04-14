Hell, Sin & Souls' Purification after Death (The Spiritual Sun, through Jakob Lorber)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading from the Spiritual Sun vol. 2 (https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/spiritual_sun_vol_2_-_draft_205.pdf), given by the Lord through Inner Word to Jakob Lorber in the XIXth Century
Themes: hell, sin, heaven, redemption, free will, guardian spirits, departed children spirits, angelic guides, the Lord's example
A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/
https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html
where all the books of the New Revelation translated in English can be downloaded