Hell, Sin & Souls' Purification after Death (The Spiritual Sun, through Jakob Lorber)

Reading from the Spiritual Sun vol. 2 (https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/spiritual_sun_vol_2_-_draft_205.pdf), given by the Lord through Inner Word to Jakob Lorber in the XIXth Century

Themes: hell, sin, heaven, redemption, free will, guardian spirits, departed children spirits, angelic guides, the Lord's example

Ref:

A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html

where all the books of the New Revelation translated in English can be downloaded