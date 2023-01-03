Shocking Images From Book "Gender Queer", Which Was Stocked In School Libraries Across US

"Gender Queer" is a revolting graphic biography of a young female who wants to be male, but has to figure out how to incorporate her female body into that fantasy. It has depictions of her masturbating while pretending to be male and imagining she has a penis that's receiving oral sex. It includes images of male homosexual behavior, which this young female wants to be a part of.The novel, “Gender Queer,” was aimed specifically at young readers and contained explicit illustrations of adolescents performing various sex acts.

Parents across the country were expressing their horror as explicit excerpts of book “Gender Queer,” available in many libraries and school libraries, were brought to the public’s attention via social media.

Last October, Brevard Public Schools, which educates roughly 74,000 students in eastern Florida, removed "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe from its libraries out of concern that the graphic novel featured “adult images that have no place in education.” BPS superintendent Mark Mullin alleged the book “violates [school] guidelines” and encouraged parents to review BPS’s library catalogue, available online. A Florida NBC affiliate devoted roughly 30 seconds to covering the decision; a few local outlets spent around 200 words noting that the book will no longer be available in public schools.

Now, General Motors donated to an LGBT organization that supplies kindergarten and elementary classrooms with pro-transgender children’s books, and funds effort to put "Gender Queer" back in elementary schools.

