The Bankruptcy Court’s Ruling Not Only Foiled the Communist Party’s Plot to Kill Mr. Miles Guo, but Also Laid Out the Groundwork for Taking Down the Communist Party by Law in the Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pgylc520
The judge refused to dismiss the case, a trustee was set up. Do you know what a Trustee is? From that day on from the verdict of this case, what assets I have, what belongs to me. Even if it’s not up to me, an assigned government trustee, will take away all your right to decide