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98) Corruption, Electric Cars and What The Majority of Scientists Says
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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610 views • November 27, 2020
Sources:
Credits to Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson:
FULL MEASURE: September 15th, 2019 - 5G Whiz | 19/09/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkN9a99GK1A

Maybe you’ve heard about exciting, new 5G technology that promises to make our connections to the Internet— and all of the things connected to the Internet— faster and better than ever. Like other cell phone technology, 5G emits radiation. Two federal agencies recently said the available scientific evidence to date does not support the idea 5G emits enough radiation to hurt people. But some scientists disagree. At first, the concerns sounded far-fetched. We were surprised by what we learned. Today’s cover story is: 5G-Whiz.

Full Measure is a weekly Sunday news program focusing on investigative, original and accountability reporting. The host is Sharyl Attkisson, five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting. She is backed by a team of award winning journalists.

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Credits to ‘EMF News’ Vimeo Channel:
Kopfschmerzen im Auto - Headache in the Car (English Subtitles): https://vimeo.com/244746945

English subtitles for German 2017 RTL video "Kopfschmerzen im Auto", about an experiment demonstrating alarming brain effects from WLAN/WIFI and other electronic features of modern cars.

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Lennart Hardell (born 1944) is a Swedish oncologist and Professor at Örebro University Hospital in Örebro, Sweden: https://lennarthardellenglish.wordpress.com/

Credits to Environmental Health Trust:
Dr. Hardell The Majority of Scientist Are Opposed to 5G Until Safety is Shown | 04/06/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qumf8L4n0N4

Watch the full video online from kiirgusinfo.ee at: https://ehtrust.org/letter-from-dr-lennart-hardell-on-conflicts-of-interest-misrepresentation-of-science-and-martin-roosli/

EMF SCIENTISTS APPEAL: https://www.emfscientist.org/

The epidemiological study "Sign of Moscow", 40 years later in: Environmental Health Assessments, Volume 34, Issue 1 (2019): https://www.degruyter.com/view/journals/reveh/34/1/article-p13.xml | https://doi.org/10.1515/reveh-2018-0061

Electromagnetic Weapons (CNN 1985 & History Channel 2010)
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/925edd77-d46f-4732-9e17-761822c10706

Wireless Radiation KILLS Brain Cells? The Highlights of Dr. Suleyman Kaplan's Research | 16/05/2014: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58ebc4rpOPc

Wireless is Neurotoxic?
Dr. Suleyman Kaplan's preclinical research shows that wireless radiation at governments "safe" levels resulted in significant brain impacts in the learning and memory areas of the brain.If you would like to read his Submission to the FCC detailing this brain research and calling for more protective standards please see this link. http://apps.fcc.gov/ecfs/comment/view...
Dr. Suleyman Kaplan, Ph.D., M.Sc., is Chairman of the Department of Embryology, Ondokuz Mayis University, Turkey

Here are the citations to the research he is discussing
Bas, O., Odaci, E., Mollaoglu, H., Ucok, K., Kaplan, S., 2009a. Chronic prenatal exposure to the 900
megahertz electromagnetic field induces pyramidal cell loss in the hippocampus of newborn rats. Toxicol. Ind. Health 25, 377--384.

Bas, O., Odaci, E., Kaplan, S., Acer, N., 2009b. 900 MHz electromagnetic field exposure affects qualitative and quantitative features of hippocampal pyramidal cells in adult rat. Brain Res. 1265, 178--185.

Odaci, E., Bas, O., Kaplan, S., 2008. Effects of prenatal exposure to a 900 megahertz electromagnetic field on the dentate gyrus of rats: a stereological and histopathological study. Brain Res. 1238, 224--229.

Sonmez OF, Odaci E, Bas O, Kaplan S., 2010. Purkinje cell number decreases in the adult female rat cerebellum following exposure to 900 MHz electromagnetic field. Brain Res. 2010 Oct 14;1356:95-101.
Keywords
emfsciencecorruption5gagendaindustryelectric carsstudiesmajority of scientists
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