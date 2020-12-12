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Pathways of Preparation Perspective of a Philosopher with R Wayne Steiger
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3 views • December 12, 2020
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Join Robert V, Trina Phoenix and R Wayne Steiger for a great discussion tonight
We will be talking about all things past present and future.
Can't get any more interesting than this.
December 12 at 9pm centeral
If you have any questions or comments send them too. Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Trina
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
and check out
R Wayne Steiger
https://www.artistfirst.com/steiger.htm
[email protected]
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Join Robert V, Trina Phoenix and R Wayne Steiger for a great discussion tonight
We will be talking about all things past present and future.
Can't get any more interesting than this.
December 12 at 9pm centeral
If you have any questions or comments send them too. Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Trina
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
and check out
R Wayne Steiger
https://www.artistfirst.com/steiger.htm
[email protected]
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
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