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Weather Modification
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391 views • January 08, 2022
HAARP-Like Ionospheric Heating Facilities and Environmental Manipulation as of 2016. See the locations of some of the known Ionospheric Heating Facilities. Is environmental warfare even possible? There are lots of people who believe only God can control the weather. Is it possible governments and people have succeeded in controlling the weather for their very own use?
The Big Picture playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/ed93b1ca8dab9487514fc7dd916a54a0598963f6
Eliyahu ben David's Author Page:
https://www.amazon.com/Eliyahu-ben-David/e/B002E9951K
Daily LiveStreams:
TruthPoint.info
Listen to Tsiyon Road radio station:
https://tsiyon.org
Engaging Fellowship and Bible Study for the Remnant:
https://tsiyon.net
The Big Picture playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/ed93b1ca8dab9487514fc7dd916a54a0598963f6
Eliyahu ben David's Author Page:
https://www.amazon.com/Eliyahu-ben-David/e/B002E9951K
Daily LiveStreams:
TruthPoint.info
Listen to Tsiyon Road radio station:
https://tsiyon.org
Engaging Fellowship and Bible Study for the Remnant:
https://tsiyon.net
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