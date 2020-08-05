COVID-19 CURE - "The Ballad of Hydroxychloroquine" by Ryan Parker

Ryan Parker - Ballad of Hydroxychloroquine

{Verse 1}

If you're Republican, I’m sure you think

That you would like a dose of zinc

If you get COVID, give you some

Hydroxycholoroquine

'Cause you seen reports from Dr. Oz

And lots of others with no cause

To lie or profit from prescribing

Something that has been

Around since 1955

It's helped so many stay alive

On top of that, it only cost

About ten bucks at most



{Verse 2}

If you’re a Democrat, you'd rather wait

For vaccines that they might create

Or if you get bad, then give you some

IV Remdesivir

That only cost about one grand

Per dose, so don't misunderstand

You might be going bankrupt

While they try to keep you here

The anecdotal studies said

That choloroquine was great

But double-blinds by Fauci said

"Hold on, we'd better wait



{Verse 3}

And follow science if we can"

But we all know and understand

That studies and experiments

Can show you what you need

If you want to profit from the song

And if you want Trump to take the fall

You'll find a way to rig it

And to satisfy your greed



{Outro}

So that's the situation

That we find ourselves all in

And this has been the ballad of

Hydroxychloroquine

Order up a tonic water

With a splash of gin

And listen to the ballad of

Hydroxychloroquine