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COVID-19 CURE - "The Ballad of Hydroxychloroquine" by Ryan Parker
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36 views • August 05, 2020
Ryan Parker - Ballad of Hydroxychloroquine
{Verse 1}
If you're Republican, I’m sure you think
That you would like a dose of zinc
If you get COVID, give you some
Hydroxycholoroquine
'Cause you seen reports from Dr. Oz
And lots of others with no cause
To lie or profit from prescribing
Something that has been
Around since 1955
It's helped so many stay alive
On top of that, it only cost
About ten bucks at most
{Verse 2}
If you’re a Democrat, you'd rather wait
For vaccines that they might create
Or if you get bad, then give you some
IV Remdesivir
That only cost about one grand
Per dose, so don't misunderstand
You might be going bankrupt
While they try to keep you here
The anecdotal studies said
That choloroquine was great
But double-blinds by Fauci said
"Hold on, we'd better wait
{Verse 3}
And follow science if we can"
But we all know and understand
That studies and experiments
Can show you what you need
If you want to profit from the song
And if you want Trump to take the fall
You'll find a way to rig it
And to satisfy your greed
{Outro}
So that's the situation
That we find ourselves all in
And this has been the ballad of
Hydroxychloroquine
Order up a tonic water
With a splash of gin
And listen to the ballad of
Hydroxychloroquine
{Verse 1}
If you're Republican, I’m sure you think
That you would like a dose of zinc
If you get COVID, give you some
Hydroxycholoroquine
'Cause you seen reports from Dr. Oz
And lots of others with no cause
To lie or profit from prescribing
Something that has been
Around since 1955
It's helped so many stay alive
On top of that, it only cost
About ten bucks at most
{Verse 2}
If you’re a Democrat, you'd rather wait
For vaccines that they might create
Or if you get bad, then give you some
IV Remdesivir
That only cost about one grand
Per dose, so don't misunderstand
You might be going bankrupt
While they try to keep you here
The anecdotal studies said
That choloroquine was great
But double-blinds by Fauci said
"Hold on, we'd better wait
{Verse 3}
And follow science if we can"
But we all know and understand
That studies and experiments
Can show you what you need
If you want to profit from the song
And if you want Trump to take the fall
You'll find a way to rig it
And to satisfy your greed
{Outro}
So that's the situation
That we find ourselves all in
And this has been the ballad of
Hydroxychloroquine
Order up a tonic water
With a splash of gin
And listen to the ballad of
Hydroxychloroquine
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