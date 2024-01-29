The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Come Join The Feast

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

As a follower of Christ, you are invited to join the greatest party in the universe!





Feasting As Worship

From Intouch Ministries

Gathering to celebrate God’s goodness honors Him and blesses us.

Leviticus 23:4-8

When the Israelites entered the Promised Land after years of wandering in the desert, God issued a strange command: Feast.





