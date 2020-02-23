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96 Hours To Finish Prepping?*Iranians Pour Into The Streets In Protest Over Handling Of The Virus*
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355 views • February 23, 2020
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Thank you so much for your support!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/you-have-96-hours-to-finish-preparing-this-coming-week-will-be-the-last-normal-week-on-earth-coronavirus
https://twitter.com/zorinaq/status/1231378204440453122
https://worldisraelnews.com/israeli-teens-quarantined-after-exposure-to-coronavirus-infected-koreans/
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-deaths-outside-china-spike-who-team-visits-wuhan
https://twitter.com/howroute/status/1231373487492734976
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/sixty-one-point-five-percent-61-5-death-rate-for-coronavirus-victims-who-need-hospital-says-the-lancet-medical-journal-study
https://www.thelancet.com/pb-assets/Lancet/pdfs/S2213260020300795.pdf
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1231316656628097025
https://twitter.com/eha_news/status/1231324714330677254
https://twitter.com/COVID_19_News
https://twitter.com/kr3at/status/1231306306096635904
https://www.timesofisrael.com/7-south-koreans-said-to-test-positive-for-virus-after-returning-from-israel/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1231325985598885888?s=09
https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1231307674517532672
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8032385/Coronavirus-experts-say-NOT-rising-numbers-infections-fear.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1231304647731744772
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1231353641321320449
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews
https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
https://abc3340.com/news/local/anniston-fema-facility-to-be-used-as-coronavirus-quarantine-center
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1231370337566236672
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/orange-county-nimbys-win-injunction-halt-plan-coronavirus-quarantine-their-town
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/you-have-96-hours-to-finish-preparing-this-coming-week-will-be-the-last-normal-week-on-earth-coronavirus
https://twitter.com/zorinaq/status/1231378204440453122
https://worldisraelnews.com/israeli-teens-quarantined-after-exposure-to-coronavirus-infected-koreans/
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/coronavirus-deaths-outside-china-spike-who-team-visits-wuhan
https://twitter.com/howroute/status/1231373487492734976
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/sixty-one-point-five-percent-61-5-death-rate-for-coronavirus-victims-who-need-hospital-says-the-lancet-medical-journal-study
https://www.thelancet.com/pb-assets/Lancet/pdfs/S2213260020300795.pdf
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1231316656628097025
https://twitter.com/eha_news/status/1231324714330677254
https://twitter.com/COVID_19_News
https://twitter.com/kr3at/status/1231306306096635904
https://www.timesofisrael.com/7-south-koreans-said-to-test-positive-for-virus-after-returning-from-israel/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
https://twitter.com/hectorology/status/1231325985598885888?s=09
https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1231307674517532672
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8032385/Coronavirus-experts-say-NOT-rising-numbers-infections-fear.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1231304647731744772
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1231353641321320449
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/livecrisisnews
https://twitter.com/PeterSweden7
https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
https://abc3340.com/news/local/anniston-fema-facility-to-be-used-as-coronavirus-quarantine-center
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1231370337566236672
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/orange-county-nimbys-win-injunction-halt-plan-coronavirus-quarantine-their-town
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