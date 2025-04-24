🌋 Poás volcano strikes again with explosive eruption! - Costa Rica

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌋 Poás volcano strikes again with explosive eruption!
It sent a 3.5 km ash plume above the crater, visible across the Central Valley. Authorities have issued safety warnings.
This follows a recent eruption with a 4,000-meter ash plume, proving the volcano’s unpredictability.
(Cynthia... I uploaded a video of the first with more info, about a week ago.) deadly gases in this volcano.