BREAKING: the Swiss STASI shutting down the power and arresting Martin Sellner just as he was about to deliver an anti-immigration lecture today in Switzerland
The Prisoner
BREAKING: the STASI filmed shutting down the power and arresting Martin Sellner just as he was about to deliver an anti-immigration lecture today in Switzerland, home of Klaus Schwab... looks just like when they shut down Dr. Noak during the plandemic...


