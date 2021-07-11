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THE FINAL FINANCIAL MELTDOWN?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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76 views • July 11, 2021

Heavy losses are showing up on the stock market exchanges around the world during the last two weeks while the price of gold has been steadily rising every day to record highs. The commodity markets are very unstable, the price of oil is down from its high of $100 plus per barrel and the U.S. dollar is down again this week.

I am going to show you that financial crashes are induced by the World Government, which exercises total control of global and national banking, sales of commodities and the setting of currency exchange rates. All banking and other financial corporations are controlled by this World Government. There is a history of crashing the economy in the United States, resulting in economic depression, recession, unemployment, bankruptcy of businesses and starvation for the poor. In the early years, the World Government wanted the United States to have a central bank that they could control but the American people didn’t want a central bank like in Europe, because they had seen enough of the Rothschild’s manipulation. The World Government declared war on the American people and created ten panics that brought the American economy into shambles.

1. THE PANIC OF 1819

2. PANIC AND DEPRESSION OF 1832

3. PANIC AND DEPRESSION OF 1836

4. THE PANIC OF 1837, CAUSING A SIX YEAR DEPRESSION UNTIL 1843

5. THE PANIC OF 1857

6. PANIC AND DEPRESSION FROM 1869-1871

7. THE PANIC OF 1873

8. THE PANIC OF 1893

9. THE PANIC OF 1901

10. THE PANIC OF 1907

It took the World Government and its puppets, the bankers, ten economic crashes to force the American people to accept a central banking system controlled by the Bank of England, which in turn was controlled by the Rothschild banking house. The Federal Reserve Act passed on December 1913. The result was that most independent farm and city banks were either crushed or bought up by the big New York banking houses.

THE FINAL PUSH FOR GLOBAL CONTROL

Read the Rest Here: https://www.eaec.org/desk/08-21-2011.htm

From The Desk of John Torell August 21, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
bankruptcyrecessionunemploymentstarvationworld governmenteconomic depressionfinancial crashglobal control
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