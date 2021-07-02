Yes, Fauci Email Proves He Knew Face Masks Don't Work

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Jun 24, 2021
Do Anthony Fauci's newly released emails prove that he knew all along that masks are ineffective and don't work? Fact-checkers now claim Fauci and the medical community simply gained knowledge about masks that they didn't before. Once again, the fact-checkers are lying to you- because what Fauci was secretly saying in his emails about masks not working, is actually based on science... I'll show you the data.