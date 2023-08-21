Quo Vadis





August 20, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 19, 2023.





Dear children, give Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





You are walking towards a future in which few will remain firm in the faith.





Bend your knees in prayer, for only in this way can you bear the weight of the trials that will come.





I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to tell you that ye are important for the realisation of the Plans of God.





By your examples and your words, bear witness to the Love of Jesus.





Embrace His Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Be ye attentive so as not to be deceived.





In God there is no half-truth.





You live in a time that is worse than the time of the Flood.





Turn to the One who loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Do not forget: Your victory is in the Eucharist.





Onward, without fear!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On June 20, 2020 Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro.





That message follows here:





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray.

Pray.

Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPOgffwFhOU