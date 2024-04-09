Jesse Watters | Crime is UP, but the FBI is cooking the books on the numbers.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
The Biden administration says there's no crime wave and it's because the FBI's been cooking the books, according to the Washington Examiner. Did you know about half the country doesn't send their crime statistics to the FBI?
So the FBI just "estimates" the number of crimes... and they estimated in the wrong direction.
