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What's happening in this world: Strange glowing cone in the sky over Florida
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131 views • April 25, 2021
0:08 - The eruption of the Sakurajima volcano in Japan.
0:40 - Flash flood in Paquichari, Peru.
1:02 - An unidentified burning object was seen in the sky over Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
1:50 - Flooding in the Murcia region, Spain.
3:10 - A strange glowing cone was observed in the sky over Florida, USA.
7:02 - Severe flooding hit Cochabamba, Bolivia.
0:40 - Flash flood in Paquichari, Peru.
1:02 - An unidentified burning object was seen in the sky over Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
1:50 - Flooding in the Murcia region, Spain.
3:10 - A strange glowing cone was observed in the sky over Florida, USA.
7:02 - Severe flooding hit Cochabamba, Bolivia.
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