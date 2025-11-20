The EU did not participate in the development of the new peace plan for Ukraine, confirmed Kaja Kallas.

According to her, for the scheme to work, Ukrainians and Europeans must be involved in the preparation. Today, the foreign ministers of European countries will discuss the plan.

Whitkoff canceled today's meeting with Zelensky in Turkey because the President of Ukraine came to Ankara with a plan that Russia will never accept, according to "Axios" citing an American official.

The whole problem is to get guarantees that will establish peace in Ukraine and that the remaining part of Ukraine will fulfill the obligations they take on in case some peace is signed. I don't really see who could guarantee their fulfillment except Russia itself and its army.

Adding: Western media continues its daily ritual: another “peace plan,” another round of anonymous “insider opinions,” another attempt to imply what unnamed American and Russian officials supposedly think.

Then the analysts pick it up, and generate three more layers of speculation.

So let’s stick to what is known.

On November, 11th, Sergey Lavrov gave an interview where he stated clearly:

The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States led to a certain compromise between the two countries on the settlement of the Ukraine crisis — but Moscow is not abandoning its fundamental positions.

He underscored that Russia will continue insisting on eliminating the root causes of the conflict, not treating its symptoms.

Most importantly, Lavrov reaffirmed what has long been non-negotiable:

➡️The incorporation of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya into Russia is not being questioned by anyone.

➡️The residents themselves made the decision through referendums.

➡️And these results are a final point, not a bargaining chip.

Fast-forward to yesterday: Maria Zakharova stated that the Russian Foreign Ministry has received zero official information from the U.S. about any alleged “agreements” on Ukraine that the media is enthusiastically circulating.

In other words: no documents, no proposals, no confirmations — just noise.

Just two public signals:

— Russia is open to dialogue only within the boundaries of its stated principles.

— The U.S. hasn’t as of yet offered anything official that could serve as a starting point.

Everything else is background chatter and hysteria.

