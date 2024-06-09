BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡️Following the Israeli Massacre of over 210 Palestinians in Nusseirat Refugee Camp, an Elderly Survivor said this 'Live' on Al-Jazeera - ENG text
⚡️Following the Israeli massacre of over 210 Palestinians today in Nusseirat Refugee Camp, an elderly survivor said this live on Al-Jazeera: 

“May God take revenge on you, Sissi

May God take revenge on you, Salman

May God take revenge on you, O King of Jordan.”

Ministry of Health in Gaza: 

The health sector has reached a catastrophic stage

We appeal to the international community to support and restore the health sector and medical system

 For 9 months, we have been relying on electric generators to supply hospitals with energy

For 9 months, we have been relying on electric generators to supply hospitals with energy

Our medical teams are exhausted and the health system is suffering under huge and unprecedented burdens

 The Nuseirat massacre resulted in 274 martyrs and 698 injured


iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
