Do you really love this land? Or is that just all talk? Are you making true sanity heard? Or are you being shouted down by those who have drunk the koolaid?
As a youth, are you just drinking in whatever the propagandist LIARS feed you? Or are you making an effort to shout and shut them down with real, genuine Truth?
Don't just sit there. Make an effort!
#Pray, #ReachOut, #MakeAnEffort
