Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Make An Effort
channel image
Martus for Truth
17 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

Do you really love this land? Or is that just all talk? Are you making true sanity heard? Or are you being shouted down by those who have drunk the koolaid?

As a youth, are you just drinking in whatever the propagandist LIARS feed you? Or are you making an effort to shout and shut them down with real, genuine Truth?

Don't just sit there. Make an effort!

#Pray, #ReachOut, #MakeAnEffort

Keywords
prayreachoutmakeaneffort

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket