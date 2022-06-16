Faith or feelings

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Credits to brother Jim. His channel is ThirstyforTruth.



Hebrews 11 shows how faith is the underlying premise or foundation to our belief in Who Christ Jesus is!



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels: Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11 John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/ Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777 Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].