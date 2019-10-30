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Jim Jordan speaks ahead of closed-door impeachment hearing
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9 views • October 30, 2019
On the impeachment front, we expect to hear from Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting Defense Secy for Intl Security Affairs, as well as Christopher Anderson & Catherine Croft, special advisers for Ukraine at the State Dept. Croft worked closely with Kurt Volker, the fmr US special envoy to Ukraine, who discussed the Trump Admin's decision to withhold aid in text messages with two other US diplomats.
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