The Sane Asylum #104 - 12 February 2023 - Co-Host: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9

Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 joins Giuseppe for his regular bi-weekly co-host slot. Frederick has arguably the best weekly show in the independent media “Blackbird9’s Breakfast Club” Wednesdays 8-10pm Eastern on speakfreeradio.com. Check out BB9’s new show on RepublicBroadcasting.org Saturdays 7-8pm Eastern. “The Saturday Snack Shack!” Discussion topics include the alien invasion on Super Sunday, Hartford Van Dyke' seminal tome "Quite Weapons for Silent Wars," and the Twitter hearings. Caller chimed in for the final 30 minutes.



