A video of underground tunnels, in which Iranian missiles and drones are produced and stored, was published by the Iranian War Message Centre.





The centre states that the Iranians are ready for the next stage of the war.





"During the lull, our speed in updating missile and drone launch platforms is even higher than before the war. The enemy is unable to create similar conditions and is forced to transport ammunition drop by drop from the other side of the world. They have lost this stage of the war," the statement said.

Adding, more overnight:

❗️- BREAKING: An IRGC gunboat approached a container vessel 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman and fired at it, causing heavy damage, according to UKMTO.

The IRGC attacked another ship in the Strait of Hormuz after the crew ignored warnings.

❗️— NEW: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized two violating ships and brought them to the Iranian coast.

The IRGC Navy Command stated:

Two violating ships, "MSC-FRANCESCA" (linked to the Zionist regime) and "EPAMINODES," which endangered maritime security by operating without the necessary permits and by tampering with navigation systems.

Recent post:

The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush was spotted north of Madagascar on its way to the Arabian Sea due to a tiltrotor aircraft CMV-22B with the call sign CHOSEN2 taking off from its deck without disabling its transponder.

Earlier, in an absolutely similar manner, the location of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group was revealed, which was also exposed by a tiltrotor aircraft with its transponder on, flying over the Arabian Sea.

At the moment, the "George Bush" and its carrier strike group have only a few days left to take up the necessary position to counter Iran. Thus, the US will have already 3 carrier strike groups in the region, which will allow them to resume combat operations more effectively in the near future if no agreement is reached with Iran.

And: At least 34 tankers and gas carriers associated with Iran have bypassed the American blockade of Iranian ports, writes Bloomberg agency, citing data from the analytical company Vortexa.

According to Vortexa, 19 Iran-related tankers left the Persian Gulf, and 15 entered it, having overcome the so-called blockade line, which stretches from the coast of Oman in the area of Ras al-Khaimah in the northeast to the Iran-Pakistan border.

It is obvious that the current composition of the US Navy, deployed in the blockade area, is simply not enough to intercept and detain all ships heading to and leaving Iranian ports.

More:

The Hungarian company MOL has received an official notification from "Ukrtransnafta" about the readiness to resume oil supplies through the "Druzhba" pipeline.

⚡️The FSB prevented an explosion at Defense Ministry facilities in Moscow, according to the department's Public Relations Center.

A Russian citizen, who was acting on behalf of Ukrainian terrorist organizations and was supposed to detonate a homemade bomb, has been arrested.

The Russian Armed Forces are conducting a regrouping and reinforcing their reserves on the front, which may indicate preparations for a new offensive, - said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky.

@Intelslava