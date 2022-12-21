2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 84 - Christmas

Twas the Week Before Christmas

And all through the days,

2 Guys were thinking

What will we say.





Will warnings it be

Telling of evil and woe,

As we talk of naughty listers

Like Klaus, Bill and Joe.





Or will we take a break

From our regular fare,

And speak of the season

When people take a moment to care.





So, Christmas it is

Our topic will be,

Not Santa or Rudolph

But a child that saved you and me.





We hope you will come

As fun will be certain,

There’s a rumor of cookies

And the coffee will be perkin’





We’ll see you there

Or see you online,

But one thing’s for sure

We will have a good time!