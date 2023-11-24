Middle-grade Christmas Mystery

Available on Amazon.com or johntheo.com

Christmas season has arrived in Wolfhollow, New Hampshire. The Bartlett children have a simple mission this winter: to find a donkey for the live nativity at the town museum. This quickly changes when church vandals target their father's parish in Wolfhollow. The local and state police are on the job, but so are the Rucksack Kids. Follow the twists and turns and a climactic high-speed snowmobile chase on the frozen surface of Lake Winnie.

