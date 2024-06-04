© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NIH's handling of COVID origins hurt the credibility of science: Dr. Robert Redfield. Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield joins 'America's Newsroom' to weigh in ahead of Dr. Anthony Fauci's testimony before the House on COVID origins and the government's pandemic response
FULL hearing -