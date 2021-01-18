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The DC Criminals Are At It Again - Depriving Citizens Of Their Rights Under The Guise Of Protection
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20 views • January 18, 2021
Though the Constitution is supposed to be the supreme law of the land and though multiple US codes declare that no one is to deprive you of your rights, unless the points of the Fifth Amendment have been made, those in the District of Criminals continue to do so. Additionally, the federal militia, National Guard, are the willing pawns in enforcing their unlawful edicts. We'll talk about that and more in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-dc-criminals-are-at-it-again-depriving-citizens-of-their-rights-under-the-guise-of-protection/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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