'He's an innocent guy' - Trump on Howard Lutnick - photo Lutnick at Epstein Island

'He's an innocent guy' - Trump on Howard Lutnick - Thumbnail of who appears to be Lutnick at Epstein Island, now removed from files to see.

The DOJ removed this photo of what appears to be Howard Lutnick. You can still access it on Jmail (https://jmail.world/drive/vol00009-efta01230639-pdf) Cynthia... found this link at a safe site that I go to all the time, but it's up to you to decide to download these photos from the link that I don't know about.)

'He's an innocent guy' - Trump on Howard Lutnick - Thumbnail of who appears to be Lutnick at Epstein Island, now removed from files to see.

The DOJ removed this photo of what appears to be Howard Lutnick. You can still access it on Jmail (https://jmail.world/drive/vol00009-efta01230639-pdf)

Adding more of WTF are they thinking?

Melania Trump is set to preside over the UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

Adding:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Israel on March 2-3 to discuss developments regarding Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza.