Introduction

When we can finally come to a place of humility and confess that we don’t really know what’s going on but want to know the truth, this is the first step to liberation from the simulations and simulacra that mystify us. This step requires rejection of the mind-numbing comforts and conveniences of contemporary life. These times should force us to ask critical questions about what it means to be human — given the great pressures enacted against us to conform and transform our humanity, to update ourselves with all the mandated bio-nano pharmotechnological upgrades. To those ends, this documentary lifts the lid on the hidden aspects of the story of a global medical emergency rolled out in late 2019. The story is a multi-headed beast that can be better understood with careful consideration of its social, scientific, economic, and political distortions and manipulations. This documentary offers audiences a comprehensive view of the great deceptions that have overcome the entire world since the Wuhan narrative unfolded. Practicing physicians, clinicians, research scientists, engineers, communications specialists, and academics across a number of disciplines have assembled a scholarly and easily accessible analysis of the story.

