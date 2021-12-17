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Sharing some of my Facebook Post (inc advise about protesting)
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30 views • December 17, 2021
The Spirit of God brings lots of things and words to my mind and I dont normally use some of the worrds in my posts. But it is spiritual food for me as well.
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