🇺🇸📄🖊 Dec 11 2022 - Juan O Savin > Send 2 Letters - WeThePeople Must Do Our Part
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Juan O Savin SITREP Published December 11, 2022

 WeThePeople Must Show Our Support > To The Supreme Court & The Brunson Brothers *

Create 2 Letters To The Supreme Court:

Write Your Own
--- OR ---
Print/Use This Template > https://tinyurl.com/6s2mdn6j

Mail 2 Letters:

Supreme Court of the United States
1 First Street, NE
Washington, DC 20543
https://www.supremecourt.gov/contact/contactus.aspx

Loy & Raland Brunson
4287 S. Harrison Blvd #132
Ogden, UT 84403

Learn More & Share:

Nov 27 2022 - Juan O Savin w/ Nino + Ghost + SCOTUS Case Guest > Miracles Happening
https://rumble.com/v1xn2g2--nov-27-2022-juan-o-savin-w-nino-ghost-scotus-case-guest-miracles-happening.html

Dec 2 2022 - Juan O Savin w/ HammerTime > Juan & Loy Brunson Heading To Mar-A-Lago
https://rumble.com/v1yt7e1-dec-2-2022-juan-o-savin-w-hammertime-juan-and-loy-brunson-head-to-mar-a-lag.html

U.S. Supreme Court Docket - Case 22-380
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22-380.html

Supreme Court Case File
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf

Brunson v. Alma S. Adams; et al. > Updates Here As Events Occur
http://ralandbrunson.com/History/History.html

Loy Brunson > Donate/Support
https://7discoveries.com

--------------------------------------------------

Juan O Savin & Jennifer Mac
https://107daily.com
https://www.worldaccordingtojuan.com
www.TheJenniferMac.com


supreme courtwethepeoplejuan o savinbrunson v adamswrite letter

