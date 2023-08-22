Create New Account
Judge Andrew Napolitano | Scott Ritter | Will Crimea be Up For Grabs?
Laska in the Great White North
Published 16 hours ago

Judging Freedom  

August 9 | 2023

Personal Liberty

Limited Government

Peace

Judge Napolitano;

Should I mock Ukraines claim to a democracy because of what the relationship is to Gonzalo or should I recognize Ukraine is at war from Ukraine’s perspective it’s a existential war and during war freedom is diminished?

Ritter;

Well I mean, to answer that question; would you allow Tokyo Rose to broadcast from San Francisco during WW2?

Judge Napolitano;

Pardon by President Ford.

I get your point I get your point, I fully understand and the answer is no. No American government would allow Tokyo Rose to taunt American soldiers fighting in the far East.

ukrainejudge napolitanoscott ritterjudging freedomrrussia

