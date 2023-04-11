SSPX, CMRI & Francis vs. Powerful Papal Teaching

The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/pope-gregory-xiii-contra-sspx-cmri/ This video discusses powerful papal teaching and presents some more new quotes that, to our knowledge, have not been translated into English until now. It also shows how the important Catholic teaching expressed in this document is denied by various groups that claim to be Catholic in our day. To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

