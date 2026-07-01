THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

America celebrates 250 years of independence this week and The HighWire marks it with the freedom that matters most: the right to your own body.





Del Bigtree sits down with ICAN Lead Counsel Aaron Siri to discuss the decade-long fight against forced vaccination and his recent presentation at the Kennedy Center in front of politicians, journalists, and health agency insiders.





Body sovereignty, the Constitution, and the fight that started it all. Don’t miss it.





This Thursday, 11 AM Pacific / 2 PM Eastern. 🇺🇸





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 July 2, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH