What is the Abomination of Desolation?

In some of Jesus' final warnings about the end times, Jesus spoke of the abomination of desolation that was first revealed to the prophet Daniel. This meaning of this term, "the abomination of desolation," or "the abomination that causes desolation" has been hotly debated by many over the last 2,000 years. Some believe it was fulfilled long ago when the Romans defiled the Jewish temple, while others believe there will be a future antichrist that will step into a physical temple that Jews will rebuild and proclaim himself to be God.



And yet when we closely examine history and scripture side by side, the truth as always reveals itself. In this episode we will see how the abomination of desolation spoken of by both Daniel and Jesus is neither of these things, and yet something much more sinister. In order to see it we need spiritual eyes and not worldly ones, because the implications for this prophecy are major.





✅Stay Connected✅

✅Watch Ad Free✅

https://www.danceoflife.com





🦊Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat)🦊

https://substack.com/chat/1988794





✝️Statement of Faith✝️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith





📢Read My Testimony📢

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian





🙏Support My Work🙏

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work





🕒Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends🕒

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work





❤️Encouragement & Inspiration❤️

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement





---------------------------------------

📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖

---------------------------------------

How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide





The Great Delusion:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion





Learn the Truth About the End Times:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series





Learn the Truth About the Trinity:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series





Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series





Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series





Learn the Truth About Cosmology:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series





Learn the Truth About Satan:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually





Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d





Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle





Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot





Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54





Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery





Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer





Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop





1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah





Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy





The Heliocentric Conspiracy

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy





Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85





Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):

https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in





00:00 - Introduction & Review

06:55 - Scriptural & Historical Context

17:01 - The Book of Daniel

42:55 - Spiritual Meanings

49:32 - The Meaning of the Sanctuary

1:13:57 - The True Abomination of Desolation

1:32:34 - The Mystery of Iniquity

1:50:12 - Final Thoughts

