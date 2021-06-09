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Richard Gage: Getting to the Bottom of 9/11
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75 views • June 09, 2021
Twenty years later, questions still swirl around the events of September 11, 2001. Exclusive to The New American Magazine, live from the floor of the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City, South Dakota, TNA contributor Christian Gomez talks to Richard Gage of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth to get the latest on his organization's efforts to uncover what really happened on 9/11.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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