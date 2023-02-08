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ALL VACCINES ARE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE!NEVER QUESTION THE WHO. THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING SHADY GOING ON. PFIZER IS A VERY MORAL COMPANY. BILL GATES ONLY HAD DINNERS WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN.
Watch the real video here: https://odysee.com/@RogueScientist:c/How:f5
or here:
https://rumble.com/v28c10g-how-safe-and-effective-are-regular-vaccines.html
and follow me on twitter: https://twitter.com/scientist_rogue ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZghXQCwCMcQ