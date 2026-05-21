8.1 birthrate Kane wants to sterilize Eve & Adam..

T.S. Elliot's poem "Hollow Men" closes with these sobering words: This is the way the world ends This is the way the world ends This is the way the world ends Not with a bang but a whimper. This sobering video clearly documents just how God judges and destroys cultures, nations and empires. It is not through some arbitrary "act of God" that just comes out of nowhere -- though He sometimes does use NON-ARBITRARY natural calamities like volcanoes, earthquakes and storms as trumpet blasts to get our attention. No, nations fall with a whimper, through the slow, incremental process of suicide - of "reaping what they have sown." Could it already be too late? At best, we at Boeing believe that we have ten to twenty years to "wake up and strengthen the things that remain." After that...