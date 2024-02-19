Benefits For Having Good Manners

I pray that everyone is having a Happy Day. I would like to send out a reminder message that we must never forget that Our Father God in Heaven did not put us here on this Earth to be abused, violated, and victimized by anyone, and that includes blood and nonblood family members.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.