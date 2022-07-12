You Done Me Wrong!

Ever had someone do you wrong? What about a brother or sister in the Church? Did you just let it go? Did you air it out to the world? Or, did you follow the Lord Jesus' instructions on how to win your brother or sister? In this episode, we'll take a look at Christ's doctrine concerning how to deal with the situation that many of us find ourselves in with those who trespass, or sin, against us.

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