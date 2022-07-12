© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever had someone do you wrong? What about a brother or sister in the Church? Did you just let it go? Did you air it out to the world? Or, did you follow the Lord Jesus' instructions on how to win your brother or sister? In this episode, we'll take a look at Christ's doctrine concerning how to deal with the situation that many of us find ourselves in with those who trespass, or sin, against us.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/you-done-me-wrong-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/