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neverlosetruth: Just Talking: Rapid Fall Of Truth & Freedom, USA Is Now 'Idiocracy,' Trump Supporters Blamed, (MIRRORED)
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67 views • January 14, 2021
neverlosetruth: Just Talking: Rapid Fall Of Truth & Freedom, USA Is Now 'Idiocracy,' Trump Supporters Blamed, (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4xKjfsDJeuU
I have said for years, Trump supporters will be the scapegoat of the tyranny, and will be attacked. Why? Because most Americans are too lazy, and stupid to deprogram themselves from MSM lies. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210112-canada-us-extend-closure-of-shared-border-to-feb-21
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/12/casino-mogul-and-gop-megadonor-sheldon-adelson-has-died-at-age-87.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-accuses-iran-aiding-abetting-al-qaeda
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-accelerates-covid-vaccinations-chinese-jab-just-50-effective-new-data-shows-live
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/01/covid-19-the-emergence-of-the-pandemic-industrial-complex.html
https://apnews.com/article/fbi-warns-armed-protests-next-week-ec75b26289166b4afd30c15b0dd2ded5
https://observer.com/2021/01/elon-musk-blame-facebook-zuckerberg-capitol-trump-riot/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9138481/Snowflake-Shaman-gets-wish-Judge-grants-horn-headed-Capitol-rioter-special-organic-diet.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9138481/Snowflake-Shaman-gets-wish-Judge-grants-horn-headed-Capitol-rioter-special-organic-diet.html
https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/msm-already-using-capitol-hill-riot-to-call-for-more-internet-censorship-a3a47494b4bc
https://summit.news/2020/10/20/video-google-whistleblower-tells-veritas-search-engine-is-skewing-results-to-benefit-democrats/
http://thesaker.is/mind-blowing-hypocrisy/
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/protesters-enter-capitol-building-in-unprecedented-security-breach-98938949628
https://off-guardian.org/wp-content/medialibrary/police-opening-barriers.mp4
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/07/the-storming-of-the-capitol-americas-reichstag-fire/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/we-dont-need-more-proof-that-dims-stole-the-election-but-here-it-is-anyway/
https://fromrome.info/2020/12/17/wikileaks-dumps-all-their-files-on-us-govt-online/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/censorship-is-now-the-norm-free-speech-is-officially-gone/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/fbi-quietly-releases-284-page-report-on-nancy-pelosis-corrupt-father-exposing-her-brother-as-a-repeat-child-rapist-while-the-media-was-busy-covering-the-us-capitol-protest-wednesday-night-n/
https://redpilled.ca/fbi-quietly-releases-284-page-report-on-nancy-pelosis-corrupt-father-exposing-her-brother-as-a-repeat-child-rapist-while-the-media-was-busy-covering-the-us-capitol-protest-wednesday-night-nancy-pe/
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1348320646443528201
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/09/twitter-allows-hang-mike-pence-to-trend-after-banning-trump-for-inciting-violence-n1326736
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/political-director-abc-news-talks-cleansing-america-trump-supporters/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/
https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/the-boot-is-coming-down-hard-and-fast-5e05befc156a
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4xKjfsDJeuU
I have said for years, Trump supporters will be the scapegoat of the tyranny, and will be attacked. Why? Because most Americans are too lazy, and stupid to deprogram themselves from MSM lies. Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210112-canada-us-extend-closure-of-shared-border-to-feb-21
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/12/casino-mogul-and-gop-megadonor-sheldon-adelson-has-died-at-age-87.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pompeo-accuses-iran-aiding-abetting-al-qaeda
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-accelerates-covid-vaccinations-chinese-jab-just-50-effective-new-data-shows-live
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/01/covid-19-the-emergence-of-the-pandemic-industrial-complex.html
https://apnews.com/article/fbi-warns-armed-protests-next-week-ec75b26289166b4afd30c15b0dd2ded5
https://observer.com/2021/01/elon-musk-blame-facebook-zuckerberg-capitol-trump-riot/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9138481/Snowflake-Shaman-gets-wish-Judge-grants-horn-headed-Capitol-rioter-special-organic-diet.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9138481/Snowflake-Shaman-gets-wish-Judge-grants-horn-headed-Capitol-rioter-special-organic-diet.html
https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/msm-already-using-capitol-hill-riot-to-call-for-more-internet-censorship-a3a47494b4bc
https://summit.news/2020/10/20/video-google-whistleblower-tells-veritas-search-engine-is-skewing-results-to-benefit-democrats/
http://thesaker.is/mind-blowing-hypocrisy/
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/protesters-enter-capitol-building-in-unprecedented-security-breach-98938949628
https://off-guardian.org/wp-content/medialibrary/police-opening-barriers.mp4
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/07/the-storming-of-the-capitol-americas-reichstag-fire/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/we-dont-need-more-proof-that-dims-stole-the-election-but-here-it-is-anyway/
https://fromrome.info/2020/12/17/wikileaks-dumps-all-their-files-on-us-govt-online/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/censorship-is-now-the-norm-free-speech-is-officially-gone/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/lrc-blog/fbi-quietly-releases-284-page-report-on-nancy-pelosis-corrupt-father-exposing-her-brother-as-a-repeat-child-rapist-while-the-media-was-busy-covering-the-us-capitol-protest-wednesday-night-n/
https://redpilled.ca/fbi-quietly-releases-284-page-report-on-nancy-pelosis-corrupt-father-exposing-her-brother-as-a-repeat-child-rapist-while-the-media-was-busy-covering-the-us-capitol-protest-wednesday-night-nancy-pe/
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1348320646443528201
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/09/twitter-allows-hang-mike-pence-to-trend-after-banning-trump-for-inciting-violence-n1326736
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/political-director-abc-news-talks-cleansing-america-trump-supporters/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/
https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/the-boot-is-coming-down-hard-and-fast-5e05befc156a
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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