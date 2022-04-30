【Ukraine Rescue】Once the Chinese People Feel Freedom, They Will Never Be Deceived and Enslaved by the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/27/2022 Israeli college students believe that Chinese people have been brainwashed by propaganda, so they don’t understand how big the world is and how great it is to have freedom. Once the Chinese people feel freedom, they will never be deceived and enslaved by the CCP. I think it’s important to find a way to tell Chinese people to choose today. The brainwashing propaganda of the CCP is the same as the deceitful propaganda of the Russian dictatorship.