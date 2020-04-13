Communist China Comes Clean - Admits To Wuhan Covid-19 Program - Then Blackmails N.I.H. FULL SHOW 4/12/2020

Uploaded on April 12 2020 - China then goes on to blackmail the N.I.H.



THIS PARTICULAR SHOW EXPOSES THE MOST CONCERNING INFORMATION AND FACTS REGARDING THE CHINESE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AND SUBSEQUENT GLOBAL PANDEMIC AND POTENTIALY THE MOST CONCERNING SO FAR IN RECENT HISTORY. IT'S ALSO PROVEN THAT GOVERNMENTS HERE AND THERE ARE USING THIS CRISIS AS A CONVENIENT POWERGRAB TOOL ON THEIR PEOPLE INDUCING A STATE OF COMPLIANCE BY FEAR.



- Both the British and Canadian governments are saying things may never be back to normal.

- Alex Jones details facts that are just coming out which he exposed nine weeks ago.

- In their panic, the Daily Mail news organisation is changing their headlines in a hurry.

- New headline version only lays blame on the United States government.

- Dr. Francis Boyle first exposed that the virus was given gain of function abilities weeks ago.

- This coronavirus got souped-up in a Chinese BSL-4 bioweapons lab. (BioShield-4)

- Trump is now surrounded by deep state operatives and globalists (Neo-communists).

- Those same deepstaters are working with and for China the whole time during this crisis.

- China released it to shut down protests in their part of the world and hurt the U.S. economy.

- Back in 2017, Anthony Fauci said that Trump would be facing a public health crisis.

- Important to specify when we say "government(s)" we exclude their population(s).