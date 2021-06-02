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DR Congo: Volcanologists helicopter into Mount Nyamurigira crater
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151 views • June 02, 2021
Nearly 40 people are still missing more than a week after Africa's most active volcano erupted, displacing hundreds of thousands of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's east.
As molten lava spilled out of Mount Nyamuragira, Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb accompanied a UN volcanologist to the summit.
Nearly 400,000 people in the eastern provincial capital of Goma have been displaced, and the government has been criticised for not helping enough.
As molten lava spilled out of Mount Nyamuragira, Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb accompanied a UN volcanologist to the summit.
Nearly 400,000 people in the eastern provincial capital of Goma have been displaced, and the government has been criticised for not helping enough.
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