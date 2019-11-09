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Illegal immigration is a threat to US: Border patrol expert
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19 views • November 09, 2019
FOX Business' David Asman and Kristina Partsinevelos, FOX Business News contributor Gary B. Smith, economic policy expert Heather Zumarraga, business and political commentator John Burnett and National Border Patrol Council vice president Art Del Cueto discuss Sen. Sanders' immigration plan and the potential concerns that could arise from illegal immigrants.
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