Henan Government Sent a Large Number of Police To Suppress Depositors

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https://gnews.org/post/psjld90c
07/10/2022 Victims of 40 billion RMB fraud by Henan Village Bank escalate the protest. On the early morning of July 10th, hundreds of depositors gathered in front of People’s Bank of China, Zhengzhou Branch to protest. The government of Henan province sent policemen both in uniforms and in plain clothes en masse to pacify the protest whilst angry bank clients chanted “Mafia!”