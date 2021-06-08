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Jeremy Carl: Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and Author at The American Mind
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11 views • June 08, 2021
On this guest episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam invites Jeremy Carl onto the show.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacob1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at http://libertasbella.com/.
Jeremy Carl is a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and a writer at The American Mind, as well as a number of other publications. He joined Sam to discuss the future of a fighting conservatism and the deep ideology of the hard left in America.
Jeremy’s Links:
- Jeremy Carl on Twitter: @jeremycarl4: https://twitter.com/jeremycarl4
- Hoover Institution | Jeremy Carl: https://www.hoover.org/profiles/jerem...
- Stanford Program on Energy and Sustainable Development | Jeremy Carl: https://pesd.fsi.stanford.edu/people/...
- The Claremont Institute | Jeremy Carl: https://www.claremont.org/scholar-bio...
- The Breakthrough Institute | Jeremy Carl: https://thebreakthrough.org/people/je...
- The American Mind | Jeremy Carl: https://americanmind.org/author/jerem...
- National Review | Jeremy Carl: https://www.nationalreview.com/author...
- Climate One | Jeremy Carl: https://www.climateone.org/people/jer...
Other Helpful Links:
- Deplatformed: How Big Tech Companies & Corporate America Subvert the Second Amendment: https://ammo.com/articles/deplatforme...
- The Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #JeremyCarl #ConservativePolitics
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacob1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at http://libertasbella.com/.
Jeremy Carl is a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute and a writer at The American Mind, as well as a number of other publications. He joined Sam to discuss the future of a fighting conservatism and the deep ideology of the hard left in America.
Jeremy’s Links:
- Jeremy Carl on Twitter: @jeremycarl4: https://twitter.com/jeremycarl4
- Hoover Institution | Jeremy Carl: https://www.hoover.org/profiles/jerem...
- Stanford Program on Energy and Sustainable Development | Jeremy Carl: https://pesd.fsi.stanford.edu/people/...
- The Claremont Institute | Jeremy Carl: https://www.claremont.org/scholar-bio...
- The Breakthrough Institute | Jeremy Carl: https://thebreakthrough.org/people/je...
- The American Mind | Jeremy Carl: https://americanmind.org/author/jerem...
- National Review | Jeremy Carl: https://www.nationalreview.com/author...
- Climate One | Jeremy Carl: https://www.climateone.org/people/jer...
Other Helpful Links:
- Deplatformed: How Big Tech Companies & Corporate America Subvert the Second Amendment: https://ammo.com/articles/deplatforme...
- The Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #JeremyCarl #ConservativePolitics
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