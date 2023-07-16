Create New Account
TSUNAMI Warning Issued After Massive M7.2 Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast of Southern Alaska
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

- Magnitude 7.4 earthquake triggers tsunami warning for potions of the Alaskan coast. The strong quake was felt in several cities. Please follow me on Twitter for breaking updates! #Breaking #Earthquake #Tsunami #Alaska #News #AlaskaEarthquake #Alert


Global Incidents Map.com

https://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

